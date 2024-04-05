IAF's Apache attack chopper makes emergency landing in Ladakh; both pilots safe





The IAF said the incident took place on Wednesday and both the pilots on board are safe.





It was the first such incident involving an Apache chopper in the IAF, military officials said.





A court of Inquiry has been ordered into the incident.





The IAF had procured 22 Apache attack helicopters and the chopper that had to make the emergency landing was based in the Pathankot Air Force station in Punjab.





"An IAF Apache helicopter carried out a precautionary landing during an operational training sortie in Ladakh on April 3. During the process of this landing, it sustained damage due to undulating terrain and high altitude," the IAF said in a brief statement.





"Both the pilots on board are safe and have been recovered to the nearest airbase. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause," it said. -- PTI

