Heading to Goa? Carry an umbrella





Light rain likely at isolated places on April 8, 9 and 10, it said. The weather bureau has also predicted haze/shallow fog at isolated places in the morning over the North Goa and South Goa districts.

Goa will likely witness light rain at isolated places between April 8 and April 10, the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted. In an advisory updated on April 4, IMD said that the weather is expected to remain dry till April 7 in the coastal state, which draws tourists from across the country and abroad.