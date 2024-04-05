RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
HC rejects man's plea to join ASI's Bhojshala-Mosque survey
April 05, 2024  18:18
image
The Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh high court has turned down the plea of a man seeking permission to take part in the ongoing scientific survey being carried out of the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar by the Archaeological Survey of India. 

The application of Kuldeep Tiwari, one of the petitioners on whose plea the HC ordered the survey, was dismissed by a division bench comprising Justices SA Dharmadhikari and Gajendra Singh on Thursday. 

"The survey is on the verge of completion. Ultimately, the bunch of petitions shall be finally decided based on the report of the ASI after completion of the survey," the bench observed while dismissing the application. 

"In view of the aforesaid, no ground is made out to permit the petitioner to participate or remain present during the survey," read the order, which was uploaded on the MP HC on Friday. 

The scientific survey was ordered by the HC on March 11 and its started on March 22. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Is IPL using up Bengaluru's water supply?
Is IPL using up Bengaluru's water supply?

IPL matches in Bengaluru under NGT scanner

SC stays Allahabad HC order scrapping UP madrasa education
SC stays Allahabad HC order scrapping UP madrasa education

In a breather to about 17 lakh madrasa students, the Supreme Court on Friday stayed an order of the Allahabad high court that scrapped the Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education Act, 2004 calling it "unconstitutional" and violative of...

The Ship That Crashed Into The Bridge
The Ship That Crashed Into The Bridge

Nathan Howard/Reuters captures glimpses of the MV Dali cargo ship which crashed into the Francis Scott Key bridge causing it to collapse in Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

Like Rashmika's Look In Pushpa 2? VOTE!
Like Rashmika's Look In Pushpa 2? VOTE!

Rashmika's Pushpa 2 look totally contrasts with her look in her other film, The Girlfriend, which was also released on the occasion of her birthday.

Amala Paul's Beautiful Godh Bharai
Amala Paul's Beautiful Godh Bharai

Visuals of Amala Paul's godh bharai ceremony on Instagram look absolutely stunning.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances