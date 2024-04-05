RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Foundation of Mahabharata was laid in Baghpat: Adityanath
April 05, 2024  16:59
image
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday termed Baghpat as the land from where the foundation of Mahabharata was laid against injustice and oppression. 

"This is the same land from where the foundation of Mahabharata was laid against injustice and oppression. Baghpat was one of the five villages that Lord Krishna had asked for the Pandavas, when he visited the court of Hastinapur 5,000 years ago," Adityanath said. 

"But Duryodhan could not give (those villages), could not take the blessings of the society...Hence Mahabharata had to happen," he added. 

Addressing the 'Vijay Shankhnaad' rally in support of Rajkumar Sangwan --- the joint candidate of the BJP and the Rashtriya Lok Dal -- Adityanath said that he has the privilege of visiting the pious land ('paavan dharaa') of the great son of Mother India and former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh. 

He said that the election has this time become even more important for us. 

Adityanath said that Chaudhary Charan Singh received India's highest civilian honour the Bharat Ratna as the messiah of the farmers. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

INDIA's PM face will be ....: Rahul Gandhi puts speculation to rest
INDIA's PM face will be ....: Rahul Gandhi puts speculation to rest

Speaking at the Congress manifesto launch programme, Gandhi said it is a much closer contest than what is propagated by the media, and expressed confidence in winning the polls.

Cong gives 25 guarantees in manifesto for 2024 polls
Cong gives 25 guarantees in manifesto for 2024 polls

Right to apprenticeship, a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP), and passing a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 per cent cap on reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs are among the promises made by the Congress in its...

Sunita Kejriwal best person to...: Saurabh Bharadwaj
Sunita Kejriwal best person to...: Saurabh Bharadwaj

Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj has said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita is the best person to keep the party together in the prevailing circumstances and asserted that her presence has had a 'positive...

The Secret To Katrina's Hot Lips!
The Secret To Katrina's Hot Lips!

What's making Rashmika so happy?... Sanya beats the heat... Tara looks elegant...

'What BJP did in Maharashtra they are doing in Punjab!'
'What BJP did in Maharashtra they are doing in Punjab!'

'One needs to understand what kind of means the BJP use to bring other party leaders in their party.' 'They are unscrupulous politicians and money plays an important role.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances