Foundation of Mahabharata was laid in Baghpat: Adityanath





"This is the same land from where the foundation of Mahabharata was laid against injustice and oppression. Baghpat was one of the five villages that Lord Krishna had asked for the Pandavas, when he visited the court of Hastinapur 5,000 years ago," Adityanath said.





"But Duryodhan could not give (those villages), could not take the blessings of the society...Hence Mahabharata had to happen," he added.





Addressing the 'Vijay Shankhnaad' rally in support of Rajkumar Sangwan --- the joint candidate of the BJP and the Rashtriya Lok Dal -- Adityanath said that he has the privilege of visiting the pious land ('paavan dharaa') of the great son of Mother India and former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh.





He said that the election has this time become even more important for us.





Adityanath said that Chaudhary Charan Singh received India's highest civilian honour the Bharat Ratna as the messiah of the farmers. -- PTI

