First arrest made in Rs 2k cr Chhattisgarh liquor scam
April 05, 2024  00:17
The Chhattisgarh Anti-Corruption Bureau/Economic Offences Wing made its first arrest in the alleged liquor scam in the state, an official said. 

Arvind Singh, who was held late Wednesday night, was remanded in ACB/EOW custody till April 8 by ACB/EOW special Judge Nidhi Sharma, deputy director (prosecution) Mithlesh Verma said. 

Incidentally, Singh was nabbed in June 2023 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the alleged Rs 2,000 crore liquor scam and was granted bail by the high court on April 2. 

As many as 70 persons, including several leaders of the Congress and companies, have been named in the FIR registered by the ACB/EOW in January 2024 in the alleged liquor scam based on a complaint by Enforcement Directorate. 

The FIR was lodged under Prevention of Corruption Act and Indian Penal Code. 

The ED, in its complaint to the ACB/EOW, had claimed criminal acts were committed by certain senior officials in connivance with private and influential persons to cause loss to the state and earn illegal profits for themselves in the liquor trade. -- PTI
