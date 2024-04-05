Excise case: Court allows CBI to quiz BRS leader Kavitha in Tihar jail





Kavitha was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam on March 15.





The order was passed on the plea filed by the CBI seeking the court's permission to interrogate Kavitha in judicial custody.





Kavitha had urged the court on Thursday for enlarging her on interim bail on account of her 16-year-old son's exams for which he needed his mother's "moral and emotional support".





Special judge for ED and CBI cases Kaveri Baweja permitted the agency to interrogate Kavitha.





Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, has been accused of being a key member of the "South Group", which allegedly paid the ruling AAP in Delhi kickbacks of Rs 100 crore in return for a big share of liquor licences in the national capital.





She was sent to 14-day judicial custody last Tuesday. -- PTI

