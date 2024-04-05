Elephant out for a walk, says RBI guv on...April 05, 2024 13:00
Unveiling the decisions of the first monetary policy committee meeting of FY25, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das emphasized the significance of keeping the elephant in the forest while stating that the CPI inflation projections for FY25 has been reduced to 4.5 per cent from earlier 4.7 per cent.
The governor said when CPI inflation had peaked at 7.8 per cent in April 2022, the elephant in the room was inflation.
"The elephant in the room was CPI inflation. The elephant has now gone out the elephant has now gone out for a walk, and appears to be returning to the forest," Das said.
"Assuming a normal monsoon, CPI inflation for 2024-25 is projected at 4.5 per cent with Q1 at 4.9 per cent; Q2 at 3.8 per cent; Q3 at 4.6 per cent; and Q4 at 4.5 per cent. The risks are evenly balanced" said Das.
Inflation has come down significantly, but remains above the 4 per cent target, according to the RBI Governor.
The deflation in fuel is likely to deepen in the near term, following the cut in LPG prices in March and a normal monsoon this year.The inflation in India has eased to 5.1 per cent in January and February 2024 from 5.7 per cent in the December 2023. The inflation has peaked during December.
RBI Governor said, "Growth has continued to sustain its momentum, surpassing all projections. Headline inflation has eased to 5.1 per cent during both January and February, and this has come down to 5.1 per cent in these two months from the earlier peak of 5.7 per cent in December... Looking ahead, robust growth prospects provide the policy space to remain focused on inflation and ensure its descent to the target of 4 per cent."
TOP STORIES
'Bonded labour': Air India pilot unions extend support to Vistara
Describing their situation akin to "bonded labour", two Air India pilot unions extended their support to Vistara pilots on Thursday, who have raised grievances regarding the duty roster and the revised salary structure. Amid the slew of...
IPO-bound Oyo eyes Rs 100 crore PAT in Q4, 20% revenue growth in FY24
Oravel Stays, the parent company behind the travel tech brand Oyo, is eyeing to clock Rs 100 crore in Q4FY24 profit after tax (PAT) and a 20 per cent revenue growth for FY24, according to informed sources. These numbers were part of an...