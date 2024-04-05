RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Elephant out for a walk, says RBI guv on...
April 05, 2024  13:00
image
Unveiling the decisions of the first monetary policy committee meeting of FY25, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das emphasized the significance of keeping the elephant in the forest while stating that the CPI inflation projections for FY25 has been reduced to 4.5 per cent from earlier 4.7 per cent.

The governor said when CPI inflation had peaked at 7.8 per cent in April 2022, the elephant in the room was inflation. 

"The elephant in the room was CPI inflation. The elephant has now gone out the elephant has now gone out for a walk, and appears to be returning to the forest," Das said.

"Assuming a normal monsoon, CPI inflation for 2024-25 is projected at 4.5 per cent with Q1 at 4.9 per cent; Q2 at 3.8 per cent; Q3 at 4.6 per cent; and Q4 at 4.5 per cent. The risks are evenly balanced" said Das.

Inflation has come down significantly, but remains above the 4 per cent target, according to the RBI Governor.

The deflation in fuel is likely to deepen in the near term, following the cut in LPG prices in March and a normal monsoon this year.The inflation in India has eased to 5.1 per cent in January and February 2024 from 5.7 per cent in the December 2023. The inflation has peaked during December. 

RBI Governor said, "Growth has continued to sustain its momentum, surpassing all projections. Headline inflation has eased to 5.1 per cent during both January and February, and this has come down to 5.1 per cent in these two months from the earlier peak of 5.7 per cent in December... Looking ahead, robust growth prospects provide the policy space to remain focused on inflation and ensure its descent to the target of 4 per cent."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Bonded labour': Air India pilot unions extend support to Vistara
'Bonded labour': Air India pilot unions extend support to Vistara

Describing their situation akin to "bonded labour", two Air India pilot unions extended their support to Vistara pilots on Thursday, who have raised grievances regarding the duty roster and the revised salary structure. Amid the slew of...

IPO-bound Oyo eyes Rs 100 crore PAT in Q4, 20% revenue growth in FY24
IPO-bound Oyo eyes Rs 100 crore PAT in Q4, 20% revenue growth in FY24

Oravel Stays, the parent company behind the travel tech brand Oyo, is eyeing to clock Rs 100 crore in Q4FY24 profit after tax (PAT) and a 20 per cent revenue growth for FY24, according to informed sources. These numbers were part of an...

Power cut at Uppal Stadium: SRH vs CSK match under cloud
Power cut at Uppal Stadium: SRH vs CSK match under cloud

However, an officer in the electricity department said the dues haven't been cleared, adding that if the payment wasn't made by Friday evening, power supply to the venue would be snapped.

RBI pegs inflation at 4.5% for FY25
RBI pegs inflation at 4.5% for FY25

The Reserve Bank on Friday retained inflation projection at 4.5 per cent for the current financial year, lower than 5.4 per cent in the last fiscal. Assuming a normal monsoon this year, CPI (consumer price index-based) inflation for the...

How much is Shashi Tharoor worth?
How much is Shashi Tharoor worth?

Shashi Tharoor, who is eyeing a fourth consecutive win from the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat, has declared assets of over Rs 55 crore in his nomination papers.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances