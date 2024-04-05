Elephant out for a walk, says RBI guv on...





The governor said when CPI inflation had peaked at 7.8 per cent in April 2022, the elephant in the room was inflation.





"The elephant in the room was CPI inflation. The elephant has now gone out the elephant has now gone out for a walk, and appears to be returning to the forest," Das said.





"Assuming a normal monsoon, CPI inflation for 2024-25 is projected at 4.5 per cent with Q1 at 4.9 per cent; Q2 at 3.8 per cent; Q3 at 4.6 per cent; and Q4 at 4.5 per cent. The risks are evenly balanced" said Das.





Inflation has come down significantly, but remains above the 4 per cent target, according to the RBI Governor.





The deflation in fuel is likely to deepen in the near term, following the cut in LPG prices in March and a normal monsoon this year.The inflation in India has eased to 5.1 per cent in January and February 2024 from 5.7 per cent in the December 2023. The inflation has peaked during December.





RBI Governor said, "Growth has continued to sustain its momentum, surpassing all projections. Headline inflation has eased to 5.1 per cent during both January and February, and this has come down to 5.1 per cent in these two months from the earlier peak of 5.7 per cent in December... Looking ahead, robust growth prospects provide the policy space to remain focused on inflation and ensure its descent to the target of 4 per cent."

Unveiling the decisions of the first monetary policy committee meeting of FY25, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das emphasized the significance of keeping the elephant in the forest while stating that the CPI inflation projections for FY25 has been reduced to 4.5 per cent from earlier 4.7 per cent.