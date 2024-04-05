RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
EC notice to Atishi over statement on BJP's 'poaching' bid
April 05, 2024  12:08
image
The Election Commission Friday issued a show-cause notice to Delhi minister and AAP leader Atishi, asking her to back with facts her statement that the BJP approached her to join the party.

 The BJP moved the commission earlier against her claim that the party reached out to her through someone close and asked her to join it. The notice issued by the Election Commission read, "...you are a minister in the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi and leader of a national party. The electors tend to believe whatever is being said from public forum by their leaders and in that sense the statements made by them affect the campaign discourse." 

 The poll panel said it expects that there must be a "factual foundation" to the statements made by the AAP leader and since the veracity of the statements made has been contested, she must be able to back it with a factual basis. The AAP leader has been asked to respond by Monday noon.

 "Now, therefore, you are hereby called upon to furnish your para wise response to the matter...," the notice added. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Cong moves EC against DD telecasting The Kerala Story
Cong moves EC against DD telecasting The Kerala Story

The Congress in Kerala on Friday approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) against the decision of Doordarshan to telecast the controversial movie The Kerala Story, saying it was a 'tacit effort' to divide society on religious...

Maharashtra speaker wants Alibaug renamed after Maratha braveheart
Maharashtra speaker wants Alibaug renamed after Maratha braveheart

Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar has urged the state government to rename Alibaug as 'Maynaknagri' in memory of Maynak Bhandari, who played a crucial role in the naval prowess of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Will EV Policy Lure Tesla?
Will EV Policy Lure Tesla?

If Tesla comes in, India's position as a manufacturing hub will rise many notches, as it will become only the second country, after China, to have both Apple as well as Tesla.

'I was the highest paid actress'
'I was the highest paid actress'

'I never had any nakhras, never threw tantrums, so I got along with all my heroes.'

India witnessing fastest rise in cancer cases: Report
India witnessing fastest rise in cancer cases: Report

On average, at least one in three Indians today were pre-diabetic, two in three were pre-hypertensive and one in 10 were depressed, the 4th edition of Apollo Hospitals' flagship Health of Nation Report on World Health Day 2024, said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances