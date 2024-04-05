Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude rattles New York City





News agencies report that the earthquake measured a magnitude of 4.8, with the epicentre at Lebanon in New Jersey, on the US east coast.





No damage to property or loss of lives has been reported so far.





"A 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit west of Manhattan and has been felt throughout New York," confirmed Kathy Hochul, governor of New York.





"My team is assessing impacts and any damage that may have occurred, and we will update the public throughout the day," she posted on X.

