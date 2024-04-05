RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


'Congress has become Chaaploos party'
April 05, 2024  11:19
One of the harshest critics of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress' national spokesperson Gourav Vallabh has not been seen on television or giving interviews for the last four months.

Suddenly he sprang to life yesterday only to announce that he was quitting the Congress; within hours he had joined the BJP.

It came as a shock for many because Vallabh is known to be a no-nonsense guy who took on his opponents in the BJP in television debates with gusto.

In a viral video clip, Vallabh questions his then BJP counterpart Sambit Patra who said India would become a $5 trillion economy by 2024. He asks Dr Patra: How many zeroes are in a trillion? Patra is at a loss for an answer.

"The Congress does not want new people or new ideology. They only want to criticise the government and run away. This model of development, the people of India will not accept," Gourav Vallabh tells Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff.com, explaining why he left the Congress for the BJP.

