Cong 2024 manifesto: Jobs, caste census, MSP

The manifesto says:





-- General election presents opportunity to radically change style of governance that has been in evidence over past decade.





-- Appeal to people to look beyond religion, language, caste; choose wisely and install democratic government.





-- Congress will conduct nationwide socio-economic and caste census.





-- Congress guarantees it will pass constitutional amendment to raise 50 per cent cap on reservations for SC, ST and OBC.





-- Ten per cent quota in jobs, educational institutions for EWS will be implemented for all castes, communities without discrimination.





-- Rajasthan model of cashless insurance of up to Rs 25 lakh will be adopted for universal healthcare.