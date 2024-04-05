RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Cong 2024 manifesto: Jobs, caste census, MSP
April 05, 2024  11:55
image
Congress releases manifesto for Lok Sabha polls, calls it 'Nyay Patra'. 

The manifesto says:

-- General election presents opportunity to radically change style of governance that has been in evidence over past decade.

-- Appeal to people to look beyond religion, language, caste; choose wisely and install democratic government.

-- Congress will conduct nationwide socio-economic and caste census.

-- Congress guarantees it will pass constitutional amendment to raise 50 per cent cap on reservations for SC, ST and OBC.

-- Ten per cent quota in jobs, educational institutions for EWS will be implemented for all castes, communities without discrimination.

-- Rajasthan model of cashless insurance of up to Rs 25 lakh will be adopted for universal healthcare.

-- Will fill nearly 30 lakh vacancies in sanctioned posts at various levels in central government.

-- Cong will give legal guarantee to MSP announced by govt every year as recommended by Swaminathan Commission.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Cong moves EC against DD telecasting The Kerala Story
Cong moves EC against DD telecasting The Kerala Story

The Congress in Kerala on Friday approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) against the decision of Doordarshan to telecast the controversial movie The Kerala Story, saying it was a 'tacit effort' to divide society on religious...

Maharashtra speaker wants Alibaug renamed after Maratha braveheart
Maharashtra speaker wants Alibaug renamed after Maratha braveheart

Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar has urged the state government to rename Alibaug as 'Maynaknagri' in memory of Maynak Bhandari, who played a crucial role in the naval prowess of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Will EV Policy Lure Tesla?
Will EV Policy Lure Tesla?

If Tesla comes in, India's position as a manufacturing hub will rise many notches, as it will become only the second country, after China, to have both Apple as well as Tesla.

'I was the highest paid actress'
'I was the highest paid actress'

'I never had any nakhras, never threw tantrums, so I got along with all my heroes.'

India witnessing fastest rise in cancer cases: Report
India witnessing fastest rise in cancer cases: Report

On average, at least one in three Indians today were pre-diabetic, two in three were pre-hypertensive and one in 10 were depressed, the 4th edition of Apollo Hospitals' flagship Health of Nation Report on World Health Day 2024, said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances