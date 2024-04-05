Cong 2024 manifesto: Jobs, caste census, MSP

Cong 2024 manifesto: Jobs, caste census, MSPApril 05, 2024 11:55
Congress releases manifesto for Lok Sabha polls, calls it 'Nyay Patra'.
The manifesto says:
-- General election presents opportunity to radically change style of governance that has been in evidence over past decade.
-- Appeal to people to look beyond religion, language, caste; choose wisely and install democratic government.
-- Congress will conduct nationwide socio-economic and caste census.
-- Congress guarantees it will pass constitutional amendment to raise 50 per cent cap on reservations for SC, ST and OBC.
-- Ten per cent quota in jobs, educational institutions for EWS will be implemented for all castes, communities without discrimination.
-- Rajasthan model of cashless insurance of up to Rs 25 lakh will be adopted for universal healthcare.
-- Will fill nearly 30 lakh vacancies in sanctioned posts at various levels in central government.
-- Cong will give legal guarantee to MSP announced by govt every year as recommended by Swaminathan Commission.