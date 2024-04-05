Coast Guard rescues Sri Lankan with critical heart condition





The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre of ICG had earlier received a distress alert from MRCC Colombo about Sri Lankan Fishing Vessel (SLFV) 'Kalpeni' that was suspected to be adrift at sea due to a snag in the engine.





MRCC Colombo intimated that the boat had set sail from 'Codbay' fishing harbor in Sri Lanka on March 22 with six crew members.





"The boat had ceased all communication from March 28. MRCC Colombo intimated that the boat was likely to have entered Indian waters due to prevailing wind and drift patterns," a defence release said.





It was sighted by an ICG ship on Tuesday about 40 Nautical Miles from Puducherry harbour.





An ICG technical crew boarded the Sri Lankan boat and attempted to repair the engine. However, lack of spares hampered the effort.





While the Coast Guard ensured supply of essentials such as food and water on the boat, Sri Lankan authorities were intimated about the position of the vessel and were requested to arrange for a tow to take it back to base port, it said. -- PTI

