Bose was India's first PM: Kangana; Himanta agrees





Sarma said Netaji had established the Azad Hind government four years before Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had become the Prime Minister which was recognised by nine countries.





'To those mocking @KanganaTeam - On 21 October 1943, Netaji established the Azad Hind Govt, of which he was the head, nearly 4 years before Pt Nehru took oath as Prime Minister following transfer of power," the chief minister posted on 'X'.





"Nine countries recognised the Azad Hind Govt as the legitimate Government of India. This subconscious urge to interpret history on the lines of colonialists is called 'Ghulami ki Mansikta," he added.





Ranuat, the BJP candidate from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, had made the remark during a media summit recently, the clip of which went viral on social media on Friday. -- PTI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday defended actor-turned-politician and Bharatiya Janata Party's Lok Sabha candidate Kangana Ranaut's assertion that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was the first Prime Minister of the country.