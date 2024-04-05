RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Bihar minister Maheshwar Hazari's son joins Congress
April 05, 2024  17:30
image
Bihar minister Maheshwar Hazari's son Sunny Hazari joined the Congress in Patna on Friday, fuelling speculations that he may be fielded in the Lok Sabha polls.

Maheshwar Hazari, a senior JD-U leader, stepped down as the deputy speaker of the assembly recently and now holds the crucial information and public relations department portfolio.

State Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh welcomed Sunny Hazari to the party. Singh was approached with queries by journalists who sought to know whether it was a "masterstroke" keeping in mind the reserved seat of Samastipur, where Shambhavi Choudhary has been fielded by Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) of Chirag Paswan, an NDA partner.

In a guarded response, he said, "Candidates are not decided by the Congress at the state level. The screening committee shortlists names of prospective candidates and a final decision is taken by the Central Election Committee." -- PTI
