WhatsApp, Instagram suffer midnight outage; services back on afterwards





User reports on Downdetector spiked as thousands across the globe faced problems in sending and receiving messages on WhatsApp.





Downdetector tracks and monitors online outages and problems.





"We know some people are experiencing issues right now, we're working on getting things back to 100 percent for everyone as quickly as possible," WhatsApp wrote on X and followed it up with another post after a few hours saying "And we're back. Happy chatting!".





Several Instagram users too faced difficulties as they could not refresh their feed.





It is pertinent to mention here that in March, Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Threads had faced a major outage, as users reported inability to access the apps for nearly two hours that time. -- PTI

