RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Websites of Delhi police, traffic police hacked
April 04, 2024  19:51
image
The Delhi police started a probe into a suspected data breach after a hackers' group claimed to have gained access to the traffic police website, it said on Thursday. 

According to information, a hackers' group called KillSec posted messages on its Telegram channel, claiming to have gained access to the Delhi traffic police website and the ability to change to "paid" the status of challans issued to individuals, the police said. 

According to the message, the group offered violators the chance to change the status of their challans to "paid" if they shared relevant information, including the reference number of the traffic violation, they added. 

In a second message, the group claimed that it had breached the Delhi police website and exported all the data that they could except the pictures, the police said. 

The traffic police website is hosted and managed by the National Informatics Centre and it has been made aware of the issue, they said. 

The National Informatics Centre is examining the records. 

At this point, it is not possible to determine with certainty whether or not the site has been compromised because the matter is still in the early stages of investigation, the police added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

HC rejects plea seeking removal of Kejriwal as CM
HC rejects plea seeking removal of Kejriwal as CM

The Delhi high court on Thursday refuses to entertain a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking the removal of Arvind Kejriwal as chief minister following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy-linked money...

Flight schedule to normalise in 2-3 days: Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan
Flight schedule to normalise in 2-3 days: Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan

High pilot utilisation, combined with a portion of pilots taking sick leave at the end of March has resulted in the cancellations during the last couple of days, chief executive officer (CEO) of Vistara, Vinod Kannan, said during a...

Prannoy, Sen to lead India's defence in Thomas Cup
Prannoy, Sen to lead India's defence in Thomas Cup

Sindhu pulls out of Uber Cup

2 crore people shouldn't face trouble, go to them, Kejriwal tells MLAs
2 crore people shouldn't face trouble, go to them, Kejriwal tells MLAs

In a digital briefing, she said that Kejriwal, in his message, said even though he is in jail, the two crore people of Delhi, who are his family, should not face any problems.

'My opponents are like braying asses'
'My opponents are like braying asses'

'Neither did I approach the BJP nor did they ask me to join them. It was a natural choice for both of us to make.' 'It was never for me to ask or for them to give.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances