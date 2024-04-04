RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Vallabh joins BJP soon after quitting Congress
April 04, 2024  13:13
image
Gourav Vallabh joined the BJP on Thursday hours after he quit the Congress, saying he can neither raise anti-Sanatan slogans, nor abuse "wealth creators" day in and day out. 

Former Bihar Congress president Anil Sharma also joined the BJP in the presence of its national general secretary Vinod Tawde. 

Vallabh, a Congress spokesperson often seen on news channels, shared his resignation letter written to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on social media platform X. 

He said he was not feeling comfortable with the directionless way the party was moving. 

Vallabh said, "I can neither raise anti-Sanatan slogans nor abuse wealth creators day in and day out. Therefore, I resign from all posts and primary membership of the party."
