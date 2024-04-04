Vallabh joins BJP soon after quitting Congress





Former Bihar Congress president Anil Sharma also joined the BJP in the presence of its national general secretary Vinod Tawde.





Vallabh, a Congress spokesperson often seen on news channels, shared his resignation letter written to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on social media platform X.





He said he was not feeling comfortable with the directionless way the party was moving.





Vallabh said, "I can neither raise anti-Sanatan slogans nor abuse wealth creators day in and day out. Therefore, I resign from all posts and primary membership of the party."

