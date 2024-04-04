RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Two-year-old boy falls into borewell in Karnataka, rescue ops on in full swing
April 04, 2024  01:09
File image
File image
A two-year-old boy fell into a borewell in Lachayan village of Indi taluk in this district of Karnataka on Wednesday evening, the police said. 

Rescue operations are underway to rescue the boy who is estimated to have fallen, head first, into a depth of around 16 feet, they said. 

According to the police, the child fell into the borewell when he went out to play near his house. 

The matter came to light when someone heard the child cry and immediately informed the family. 

"Rescue operations began around 6.30 pm. Police teams, revenue officials, members of taluk panchayat and officials from the fire and emergency services department are here at the spot. All efforts are underway to rescue the child," a senior police officer said. 

The boy is estimated to be stuck at a depth of around 16 feet, he said. 

"No voice can be heard as of now but some movement has been noticed inside the borewell," he said. -- PTI 
