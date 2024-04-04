RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


TDP has no representation in RS after lone member retires
April 04, 2024  19:02
TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu/File image
For the first time in its over four decades of existence, Telugu Desam Party finds itself without any representation in the Rajya Sabha as its lone member, K Ravindra Kumar retired on Wednesday. 

The vacuum may continue until 2026, when three of the incumbent members in the upper house retire and new members are elected from the state. 

YSR Congress party nominees YV Subba Reddy, Golla Babu Rao and Meda Raghunath Reddy were elected to the upper house unopposed in February this year, making the ruling party the fourth largest party with 11 members. 

Vice-President and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar administered the oath to the new members on Thursday in the national capital. 

Four of the TDP membersS Chowdary, CM Ramesh, TG Venkatesh, and G Mohan Raooined the BJP soon after the 2019 assembly polls, which shifted the power balance towards the YSRCP in the state and the NDA at the Centre. -- PTI
