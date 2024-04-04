Senior official of Brazilian Federal Police visits CBI HQ





Urquiza, one of the four candidates for the post of Interpol's secretary-general, met Sood at the Central Bureau of Investigation headquarters where both sides exchanged insights on addressing a wide range of criminal activities.





The new Interpol secretary-general will be announced during the 92nd General Assembly in November.





Stephen Kavanagh from the UK, Mubita Nawa from Zambia and Faisal Shahkar from Pakistan are the other contenders, according to the Interpol website.





"Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation in combating crime, sharing criminal intelligence, sharing best practices, providing mutual legal assistance and improving cooperation via Interpol channels. The Brazilian delegation also visited the Global Operations Centre of the CBI," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.





Interacting with senior CBI officers, Urquiza thanked the central agency for its collaborative spirit. -- PTI

