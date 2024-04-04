RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
President Murmu launches India's 1st home-grown gene therapy for cancer
April 04, 2024  15:32
image
President Droupadi Murmu speaks at IIT Bombay at the launch ceremony of India's first gene therapy for cancer.

The president said, "As this line of treatment, named "CAR-T cell therapy', is accessible and affordable, it provides a new hope for the whole of humankind. I am sure it will be successful in giving new lives to countless patients."

CAR-T cell therapy or chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy is a form of immunotherapy and gene therapy. It requires complex genetic engineering to modify the patient immune cells, especially T cells, and make them fight cancer. India's first CAR-T cell therapy is developed through collaboration between the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay and Tata Memorial Hospital in association with industry partner ImmunoACT.

 "I am told that ImmunoACT is a start-up of two students, Alka Dwivedi and Atharva Karulkar, and Professor Rahul Purwar of IIT Bombay. Their vision and the hard work they put in to actualise that vision are commendable," the president said lauding the achievement. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

IPL viewership CRUSHES records! 35 Crore hooked
IPL viewership CRUSHES records! 35 Crore hooked

IPL records highest ever TV viewership in first 10 matches, says official broadcaster

A Tale Of Unlikely Politicians
A Tale Of Unlikely Politicians

Many ethical, competent corporate leaders aspire to join public life today. However, the transition to politics is far from easy, observes Indrajit Gupta.

Vistara cancellations lead to surge in spot airfares by up to 38%
Vistara cancellations lead to surge in spot airfares by up to 38%

The spot airfares on major routes, where Vistara cancelled flights on Tuesday, have surged by up to 38 per cent, according to data provided by Cleartrip. The spot airfares for Tuesday were compared with March 5. Vistara has cancelled...

Big Four bet on employees with tech skill
Big Four bet on employees with tech skill

The Big Four accounting firms have increased the hiring of people from technology backgrounds in India amid an increased focus of clients on digital transformation, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic. EY India said that it has...

Police bust massive IPL betting operation in Indore
Police bust massive IPL betting operation in Indore

The accused had obtained mobile phone SIM cards in fake names and used to take betting amounts from people through QR codes, the official said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances