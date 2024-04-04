RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


NCW moves EC over Surjewala's Hema Malini jibe
April 04, 2024  23:42
BJP MP Hema Malini
The National Commission for Women has moved the Election Commission against Congress leader Randeep Surjewala for allegedly making derogatory remarks against actor and the BJP's Mathura candidate Hema Malini. 

BJP IT department head Amit Malviya had shared an undated video on X in which the Congress MP is purportedly making some objectionable remarks about the actor-politician while attacking the ruling party. 

The NCW said it strongly denounces the "deeply offensive" remarks.

"The remarks are extremely misogynistic and outrageous to the modesty of a woman. Chairperson Rekha Sharma has formally written to the Chief Election Commissioner, urging immediate action against Soorjewala and requesting an Action Taken Report within three days," the NCW said in a tweet. 

The BJP had on Wednesday accused Surjewala of making "vile, sexist" remarks against Hema Malini, alleging it shows that the main opposition party is misogynistic and abhors women. 

Sources said Surjewala made the alleged remarks on March 31 during an election rally in support of the INDIA bloc at Pharal village in the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency. -- PTI
