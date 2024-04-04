RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Mumbai Coastal Road witnesses first accident; none hurt
April 04, 2024  20:54
image
The newly-inaugurated coastal road in Mumbai recorded its first-ever accident on Thursday afternoon when a speeding car hit the wall of a tunnel. 

The accident took place around 2.30 pm in the south-bound tunnel near its Marine Drive exit, the police said. 

A car hit the wall and spun around, and a moment later another car dashed it, said an official. Nobody was hurt, but the accident affected traffic on the Coastal Road for some time, he said. 

Traffic police as well as Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials rushed to the spot and the first car, which had suffered considerable damage, was towed away. 

The first phase of the coastal road which links Worli in central Mumbai with Marine Lines in south Mumbai was inaugurated on March 11. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

HC rejects plea seeking removal of Kejriwal as CM
HC rejects plea seeking removal of Kejriwal as CM

The Delhi high court on Thursday refuses to entertain a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking the removal of Arvind Kejriwal as chief minister following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy-linked money...

Flight schedule to normalise in 2-3 days: Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan
Flight schedule to normalise in 2-3 days: Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan

High pilot utilisation, combined with a portion of pilots taking sick leave at the end of March has resulted in the cancellations during the last couple of days, chief executive officer (CEO) of Vistara, Vinod Kannan, said during a...

Prannoy, Sen to lead India's defence in Thomas Cup
Prannoy, Sen to lead India's defence in Thomas Cup

Sindhu pulls out of Uber Cup

2 crore people shouldn't face trouble, go to them, Kejriwal tells MLAs
2 crore people shouldn't face trouble, go to them, Kejriwal tells MLAs

In a digital briefing, she said that Kejriwal, in his message, said even though he is in jail, the two crore people of Delhi, who are his family, should not face any problems.

'My opponents are like braying asses'
'My opponents are like braying asses'

'Neither did I approach the BJP nor did they ask me to join them. It was a natural choice for both of us to make.' 'It was never for me to ask or for them to give.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances