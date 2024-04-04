RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
'Modi ka guarantee' to give citizenship: PM in WB
April 04, 2024  17:12
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday slammed opposition bloc INDIA for spreading canards about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and said it is "Modi ki guarantee to provide citizenship to those who have faith in Maa Bharati (Mother India)". 

 Addressing a mega rally at Rash Mela grounds in West Bengal's Cooch Behar, Modi criticised the opposition parties for trying to save the corrupt and asserted that he will ensure that they are punished. "They (INDIA bloc) never cared for the marginalised communities. Now that we have brought CAA, they are spreading rumours and lies. It is Modi ki guarantee to provide citizenship to those who have faith in Maa Bharati," he said.

 Hitting out at the opposition alliance INDIA, Modi said the "opposition alliance is busy indulging in politics of lies and deceit."

 "I am saying remove corruption; the opposition is saying 'save the corrupt.' I will ensure the corrupt are punished, and the poor get justice. In the next five years, more stringent action will be taken against the corrupt," he said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

SC asks both NCP factions to abide by its order on symbols
SC asks both NCP factions to abide by its order on symbols

Days before the first vote for the Lok Sabha polls is cast, the Supreme Court on Thursday asked the rival Nationalist Congress Party factions led by party founder Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to abide by...

Why does Naveen Patnaik prefer turncoats as LS candidates?
Why does Naveen Patnaik prefer turncoats as LS candidates?

Out of the 20 candidates announced by the BJD for the 21 Lok Sabha seats, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's party has nominated at least seven leaders who came from either the Bharatiya Janata Party or the Congress.

Sensex, Nifty hit record highs as HDFC, TCS rise
Sensex, Nifty hit record highs as HDFC, TCS rise

Among the Sensex constituents, 20 stocks ended the session in green with HDFC Bank, Titan, Tech Mahindra, and Asian Paints being the major gainers. TCS, Maruti, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finserve were the other gainers. In...

SP replaces Meerut LS candidate again; confusion in Moradabad, Rampur too
SP replaces Meerut LS candidate again; confusion in Moradabad, Rampur too

Pradhan, who had filed his nomination on Wednesday, said he accepts the decision of party national president Akhilesh Yadav, who he met in the morning.

'Unacceptable': Rabada slams Cricket South Africa
'Unacceptable': Rabada slams Cricket South Africa

South Africa pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada is still bitter about the scheduling fiasco which saw him miss the two-Test series in New Zealand.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances