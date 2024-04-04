Modi an 'ansh' of lords Ram and Vishnu: Kangana





Addressing a gathering in Karsog assembly constituency falling under the Mandi Parliament seat, she called Modi as a symbol of Lord Ram.





It is for the first time the women feel that someone is concerned for them, she said.





Modi has chosen Mandi's daughter (Kangana) to contest from this seat, she said, and appealed to the people to vote for her to ensure a third term for Modi as prime minister.





"It can be said that Narendra Modi is an 'ansh' of Lord Ram and Vishnu who takes care of us," she said.





Kangana alleged that the Congress has become synonymous with scams.





The 2G and coal scams took place during the Congress rule, she added.





The actor also interacted with the public at Pangna, Churag, Mahunag and Seri in Karsog.





She also visited the historical Mahunag temple to seek blessings. She reiterated that the Congress leaders used indecent and abusive language against the women, which reflect their mean mentality.





Congress leaders Supriya Shrinate and H S Ahir have kicked up a huge political row with derogatory comments against Ranaut and Mandi by their posts on their social media handles.





Later, Shrinate said her account was hacked. -- PTI

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who is the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an 'ansh' (part) of Lord Ram and Lord Vishnu.