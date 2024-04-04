Mining resumes in Goa after 6 years with Vedanta





Bicholim Mineral Block is the first auctioned mine to become operational since 2018 when the Supreme Court imposed a blanket ban on mining in the coastal state, the company said.





The mining in Goa came to a grinding halt in March 2018 after the Supreme Court quashed 88 mining leases.





"Heralding a new era of inclusive development, Vedanta Sesa Goa commenced mining operations at Bicholim Mineral Block- Block 1 in the state of Goa," the company said in a statement.





Vedanta Limited had in 2022 emerged as a successful bidder for the mining block which was auctioned. Vedanta was the highest bidder with 63.55 per cent revenue for Bicholim Mining Block, spread over 485 hectares.





"Vedanta Sesa Goa's commencement of its operations in Goa's Bicholim Mineral Block signifies a new chapter of collaboration between Vedanta and the state of Goa, reinforcing a shared vision for progress and prosperity for the state of Goa.





"Bicholim Mineral Block is the first auctioned mine in the state to become operational and heralds a new era of larger revenue share with the government for development of the state and welfare of local communities," the company said. -- PTI

Mining in Goa resumed after a gap of six years, with mining major Vedanta on Thursday announcing that it has commenced operations at Bicholim Mineral Block in the state.