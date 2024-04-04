RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


MEA steers clear of Katchatheevu row
April 04, 2024  23:30
The ministry of external affairs on Thursday steered clear of the row surrounding Katchatheevu island. 

To a volley of questions on the Katchatheevu issue, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal referred to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's recent comments on the matter. 

"I would like to tell you that on the issues that have been raised, the external affairs minister has spoken to the press here in Delhi and also in Gujarat clarifying all the issues," he said. 

"I would refer that you please look at his press engagements. You will get your answers there," Jaiswal said. 

The Narendra Modi government has targeted the Congress and its ally DMK accusing it of overlooking national interests in the ceding of Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka in the mid-1970s. 

The BJP has also been targeting the two parties for not ensuring the rights of the fishermen wanting to fish in waters around Katchatheevu. 

Jaishankar on Monday claimed that prime ministers from the Congress displayed indifference about Katchatheevu island as if they did not care and gave away Indian fishermen's rights despite legal views to the contrary. -- PTI
