Mamata, Modi to hold rallies in Bengal 3 hrs apart





This is the first rally of PM Modi in both Bengal and Bihar after the Election Commission of India announced the poll schedule of the general elections on March 16.





The Trinamool Congress supremo is scheduled to hold a rally at Cooch Behar at around noon, while the Prime Minister's rally is scheduled at 3 pm.





On Wednesday, in his interaction with BJP Karyakartas from West Bengal via the NaMo App, the Prime Minister came down heavily on the the TMC-led government in the state.





PM Modi said that the biggest issue in Bengal is violence and the BJP will monitor the events that unfold in the state.





"During elections, in West Bengal, the biggest issue is of violence. The Election Commission has made special arrangements for the security and safety of the people. We all also monitor the events that unfold in West Bengal. You have to encourage people to vote fearlessly," PM Modi said yesterday.





Sitting MP and BJP leader Nisith Pramanik has been renominated from the party, while the TMC has fielded the Rajbanshi community and the sitting MLA of Sitai Jagadish Barma Basunia from Cooch Behar.





Coochbehar located in north Bengal along with Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri in the state are the three constituencies which will vote on April 19, in the first of the seven phases of the Lok Sabha polls.





There are 42 Parliamentary Constituencies in West Bengal.





In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured 22 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 18 and the Congress had to settle for just two parliamentary seats.

