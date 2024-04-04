RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kejriwal urges court to allow more time with lawyer
April 04, 2024  19:38
Jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday moved a city court urging it to allow him to spend more time with his lawyer in order to prepare for cases pending against him in several parts of the country. 

Kejriwal moved the application claiming that two meetings every week with his lawyer, as permitted by the court, was not sufficient since he was facing multiple cases in various states and needed more time for consultation. 

The AAP leader urged the court to increase the number of meetings to five per week. 

The application is likely to come up for hearing before special judge for ED cases Kaveri Baweja on Friday. 

The court had on April 1 sent Kejriwal to judicial custody till April 15 in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. -- PTI
