If you vote for me it will go to PM Modi: Kangana
April 04, 2024  16:49
Bharatiya Janata Party nominee from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi seat Kangana Ranaut on Thursday said that this is the election of PM Narendra Modi and if people vote for her, it will go to the Prime Minister.

Addressing a public meeting in the Sundernagar area of Mandi district today, Kangana said that the BJP is not run by the leaders but by its workers.

"This is the election of PM Modi. If you vote for Kangana, it will go to PM Modi. There should not be any shortage in our area. I have done some work in the film industry due to which I have got the name in the country and all over the world. I feel that till now I have not done anything that the people should elect me as their representative," she said.

"Our party is run not by leaders but by workers," she added.

Further, Kangana Ranaut mentioned that before 2014, it was a shame to talk about our culture and religion.

"After Independence, the average life expectancy in the country was 28 years. The country was suffering from hunger and poverty. When a government as the extension of a 'foreign mindset' formed in India with most of their officials being foreigners, they shattered our self-respect. It was made like this that being Indian, talking about our country and about our very own culture and religion has become worse than a shame. But, PM Modi has said from the Red Fort that we have to get over this mindset," Kangana said.

Himachal Pradesh has four Lok Sabha seats: Hamirpur, Mandi, Shimla, and Kangra. The BJP had won all four seats in 2019. -- ANI
