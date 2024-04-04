RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
I resigned first, expelled later, clarifies Nirupam
April 04, 2024  09:39
image
Former MP Sanjay Nirupam on Thursday took a swipe at the Congress leadership over his expulsion, claiming it was done after he sent his resignation letter to the party. 

 Taking note of complaints of indiscipline and anti-party statements, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge late Wednesday evening approved Nirupam's expulsion from the party for six years with immediate effect. 

 On Thursday morning, former Mumbai Congress chief Nirupam in a post on X said, "Looks like, immediately after the party received my resignation letter last night, they decided to issue my expulsion. Good to see such promptness."

 In the letter to Kharge, Nirupam said, "I have finally decided to fulfil your much awaited desire and hereby announce that I chose to resign from the primary membership of the All India Congress Committee." 

 Nirupam, who was eyeing the Mumbai North West Lok Sabha constituency, was miffed with the party for allowing the Shiv Sena (UBT) to take the seat for the upcoming parliamentary polls. 

 The demand for action against Nirupam grew after he castigated the Maharashtra Congress leadership for "ceding" constituencies in Mumbai to the Uddhav Thackeray-led party during seat-sharing talks of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance for Lok Sabha elections. 

 Earlier on Wednesday, the Congress dropped Nirupam's name as a star campaigner, indicating the crisis was escalating. Nirupam then launched a sharp attack, saying as the party was experiencing a "serious financial crisis", it should utilise the stationery and energy to save itself, apparently alluding to the Income Tax Department's action for tax demand. 

 The former MP from Mumbai North had also said the Congress leadership should not allow itself to be arm-twisted by the Shiv Sena (UBT). Accepting the Shiv Sena (UBT's) decision to unilaterally field candidates in Mumbai amounted to allowing the destruction of Congress, he had claimed. A former Shiv Sainik, Nirupam quit Shiv Sena in 2005. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

INDIA partners to contest against each other in Kashmir
INDIA partners to contest against each other in Kashmir

The People's Democratic Party and the National Conference -- the two Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) partners in Jammu and Kashmir -- will be taking on each other on the three Lok Sabha seats in the valley.

The '90s Special Bollywood Quiz
The '90s Special Bollywood Quiz

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

DC Vs KKR: Pick Your Best Bowlers
DC Vs KKR: Pick Your Best Bowlers

Vaibhav Arora or Mitchell Starc? Whose bowling was the highlight?

AB de Villiers says Kohli MUST change his game or else!
AB de Villiers says Kohli MUST change his game or else!

RCB has got off to a poor start in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season, having lost three of their four matches.

'How can I build a corpus of Rs 2 cr in 2 years?'
'How can I build a corpus of Rs 2 cr in 2 years?'

rediffGURU Ramalingam Kalirajan answers your personal finance queries.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances