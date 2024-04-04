RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Helping Modi return for 3rd term your national responsibility: Nadda to voters in Uttarakhand
April 04, 2024  15:51
BJP president J P Nadda Thursday asked the people of Uttarakhand to give all the five Lok Sabha seats in the state to the BJP again to help Narendra Modi return as prime minister for a third term and make India the third biggest economy in the world.

 "It is your national responsibility," Nadda told his first election meeting in Uttarakhand here in support of Ajay Tamta, the BJP candidate from the Almora Lok Sabha seat. Modi made the country the fifth biggest economy in the world despite the challenges of the Covid pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, he said. 

 "If you help him get a third term as PM by ensuring the BJP's victory in all five seats he will make India the third biggest economy," he said. 

 He said that in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, people have to choose between scamsters and those who understood their pain and took major steps towards development, empowering the poor and women. 

 He said that for four decades, the Congress only cheated veteran over the issue of 'one rank, one pension', a demand fulfilled only after Modi became the prime minister. He said only scams were committed under the Congress-led UPA. -- PTI 
