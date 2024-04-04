RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Delhi excise scam case: Kavitha urges court for interim bail
April 04, 2024  22:32
image
Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha, arrested in the Delhi excise policy scam case, urged a court here on Thursday for interim bail, claiming that her 16-year-old son has exams and needs his mother's "moral and emotional support".

The court of Special Judge Kaveri Baweja heard the submissions made by the counsel appearing for Kavitha and the Enforcement Directorate, and reserved its order for Monday.

During the hearing, senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, who appeared for the BRS leader, claimed that the perspective of a mother is not substitutable by father, sister or brother.

Singhvi said, "The woman accused in this case has a child whose exams are admittedly in these months, going onto April. It's not that the child is in arms or is toddler. He is 16 years old. The issue is different. It's the moral and emotional support of the mother."

"There is trauma and shock about what has happened and two, there is silence. We have documented databases dealing with the phenomenon. The perspective of a mother is not substitutable by the father or sister or brother. The emotional support of a mother can't be substituted by a 'maasi' also," he told the court.

Singhvi said that no immediate interrogation is there that cannot wait these few weeks. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Of course, we are friends, but ...: Maldives minister on India relation
Of course, we are friends, but ...: Maldives minister on India relation

The Maldives still considers India a friend, the tourism-dependent country's economic minister has said while defending President Mohamed Muizzu's stand against the presence of "foreign soldiers" in the archipelago nation in the Indian...

Gill's fifty, Tewatia's late cameo prop GT to 199-4 vs Punjab
Gill's fifty, Tewatia's late cameo prop GT to 199-4 vs Punjab

IMAGES from the Indian Premier League match played between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad, on Thursday.

Air defence control gets boost as Army launches 'Project Akashteer'
Air defence control gets boost as Army launches 'Project Akashteer'

A noteworthy aspect of 'Akashteer' is its emphasis on mobility and resilience, a source said.

HC rejects plea seeking removal of Kejriwal as CM
HC rejects plea seeking removal of Kejriwal as CM

The Delhi high court on Thursday refuses to entertain a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking the removal of Arvind Kejriwal as chief minister following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy-linked money...

Flight schedule to normalise in 2-3 days: Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan
Flight schedule to normalise in 2-3 days: Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan

High pilot utilisation, combined with a portion of pilots taking sick leave at the end of March has resulted in the cancellations during the last couple of days, chief executive officer (CEO) of Vistara, Vinod Kannan, said during a...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances