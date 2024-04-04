Delhi excise scam case: Kavitha urges court for interim bail





The court of Special Judge Kaveri Baweja heard the submissions made by the counsel appearing for Kavitha and the Enforcement Directorate, and reserved its order for Monday.





During the hearing, senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, who appeared for the BRS leader, claimed that the perspective of a mother is not substitutable by father, sister or brother.





Singhvi said, "The woman accused in this case has a child whose exams are admittedly in these months, going onto April. It's not that the child is in arms or is toddler. He is 16 years old. The issue is different. It's the moral and emotional support of the mother."





"There is trauma and shock about what has happened and two, there is silence. We have documented databases dealing with the phenomenon. The perspective of a mother is not substitutable by the father or sister or brother. The emotional support of a mother can't be substituted by a 'maasi' also," he told the court.





Singhvi said that no immediate interrogation is there that cannot wait these few weeks. -- PTI

