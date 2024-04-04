RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Couldn't raise anti-Sanatan slogans: Vallabh
April 04, 2024  10:27
image
Update: Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh resigned from all posts and membership of the party on Thursday, saying that neither can he raise anti-Sanatan slogans nor abuse 'wealth creators' day in and day out. 

 Vallabh shared his resignation letter written to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on social media platform X. He said he was not feeling comfortable with the directionless way in which the party was moving forward. 

 Vallabh said, "I can neither raise anti-Sanatan slogans nor abuse wealth creators day in and day out. Therefore, I resign from all posts and primary membership of the party." He had not been attending television programs on behalf of the party for several months and had not held any press conference for a long time. 

 In his resignation letter, Vallabh said, "When I joined Congress, I believed that Congress is the oldest party in the country which respects youth and intellectual people and their ideas. But for some time, I felt that the party was not able to adjust with the youth having new ideas." 

 Vallabh claimed the Congress is completely cut off from the ground and is unable to understand the aspirations of a new India, due to which the party is neither coming to power nor is able to play the role of a strong opposition. 

 He also said that he was upset with the stance taken by the party of staying away from the Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' programme in Ayodhya. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

INDIA partners to contest against each other in Kashmir
INDIA partners to contest against each other in Kashmir

The People's Democratic Party and the National Conference -- the two Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) partners in Jammu and Kashmir -- will be taking on each other on the three Lok Sabha seats in the valley.

The '90s Special Bollywood Quiz
The '90s Special Bollywood Quiz

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

DC Vs KKR: Pick Your Best Bowlers
DC Vs KKR: Pick Your Best Bowlers

Vaibhav Arora or Mitchell Starc? Whose bowling was the highlight?

AB de Villiers says Kohli MUST change his game or else!
AB de Villiers says Kohli MUST change his game or else!

RCB has got off to a poor start in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season, having lost three of their four matches.

'How can I build a corpus of Rs 2 cr in 2 years?'
'How can I build a corpus of Rs 2 cr in 2 years?'

rediffGURU Ramalingam Kalirajan answers your personal finance queries.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances