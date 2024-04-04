BSE Sensex top gainers today





Besides, investors lapped up select banking stocks expecting a status quo in the interest rate decision of the RBI's monetary policy committee, analysts said.





The 30-share BSE Sensex surged 350.81 points or 0.47 percent to settle at its lifetime high of 74,227.63.





During the day, the index oscillated between the high of 74,501.73 and the low of 73,485.12.





The broader NSE Nifty also hit its fresh peak of 22,514.65, gaining 80 points or 0.36 percent.





As many as 31 components of the 50-share benchmark ended with gains.





Both indices had ended lower in the previous two sessions.





On March 7, Sensex recorded its previous peak of 74,119.39. Nifty scaled its previous high of 22,493.55.





Among the Sensex constituents, 20 stocks ended the session in green with HDFC Bank, Titan, Tech Mahindra, and Asian Paints being the major gainers.





TCS, Maruti, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finserve were the other gainers.





In contrast, SBI, Bharti Airtel, JSW Steel, PowerGrid, ITC and Reliance closed the trading with losses.

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded sharply to hit record fresh highs on Thursday, propped up by buying in IT, consumer durables and financial stocks amid expectations of a robust corporate performance.