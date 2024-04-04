RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Boy trapped in borewell rescued after 20-hour operation
April 04, 2024  14:05
After a nearly 20-hour-long rescue operation, the two-year-old boy who fell into a borewell in Lachyana village of Indi Taluk in this district was safely rescued on Thursday afternoon, police said.

 The boy was heard crying inconsolably as the rescue operation was underway. Celebrations broke out as the infant Satvik Satish Mujagond, who was trapped at a depth of 16 feet inside the borewell, was brought out safely. He was immediately shifted to the ambulance which was stationed at the spot with a medical team. PTI
