BJP's Lok Sabha polls manifesto committee holds second meeting





BJP leaders and Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Smriti Irani, Dharmendra Pradhan, Ashwani Vaishnaw, Kiren Rijiju and Arjun Ram Meghwal were among those who attended the meeting at the party's headquarters in New Delhi.





Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel, Uttar Pradesh deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad were also present.





The manifesto is expected to focus on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Viksit Bharat" agenda.





With Modi constantly highlighting his government's priority for the poor, the youth, women and farmers, the ruling BJP is likely to give prominence to the issues related to them.





The committee held its first meeting for preparation of the party's manifesto for the polls here on Monday.





Eight Union ministers and three chief ministers were among the BJP leaders who attended the meeting presided over by Singh.





The BJP had on March 30 announced the constitution of a 27-member committee under defence minister and former BJP president Singh for preparation of its manifesto.





Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is the committee's convener. -- PTI

The Bharatiya Janata Party manifesto committee for the Lok Sabha polls held its second meeting on Thursday, with its members, including panel head and Union Minister Rajnath Singh, deliberating on a host of suggestions that the party has received from various quarters.