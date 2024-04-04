RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


9 districts in Bihar sizzle in over 40 degrees C heat
April 04, 2024  22:12
Representational image
Bihar sizzled in intense heat as the temperature soared above the 40 degrees Celsius mark in nine districts of the state on Thursday, the India meteorological department (IMD) said. 

Buxar district recorded the highest temperature of 42.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Sheikhpura (42.1), Aurangabad (41.5), Banka (41), Khagaria (40.8), Gopalganj (40.6), Bhojpur and Siwan (40.4) and Nawada (40.3). 

The maximum temperature was above 38 degrees Celsius in several places, including Dehri (40) Jamui (39.8) Gaya (39.6), Motihari (39.5), Madhubani (39.3), Valmiki Nagar (39), Bhagalpur (38.8), Begusarai (38.6), Sitamarhi (38.2) and Supaul (38.1). 

The IMD stated that heat-wave conditions will continue in several parts of the state for the next two to three days.
