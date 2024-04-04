5.3-magnitude earthquake hits Himachal near Chamba

5.3-magnitude earthquake hits Himachal near ChambaApril 04, 2024 22:23
Representational image
Tremors were felt in parts of north India as a 5.3-magnitude earthquake hit the Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday.
The earthquake struck at 9.34 pm, the National Center for Seismology said.
Mild tremors were also felt in Chandigarh and parts of Punjab and Haryana. The quake lasted for a few seconds.
"I felt a strong jolt lasting a couple of seconds. Just when I was thinking of rushing downstairs, the tremors stopped," said Sanjay Kumar, a Chandigarh resident.
