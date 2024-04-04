RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
5.3-magnitude earthquake hits Himachal near Chamba
April 04, 2024  22:23
Representational image
Representational image
Tremors were felt in parts of north India as a 5.3-magnitude earthquake hit the Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday. 

The earthquake struck at 9.34 pm, the National Center for Seismology said. 

Mild tremors were also felt in Chandigarh and parts of Punjab and Haryana. The quake lasted for a few seconds. 

"I felt a strong jolt lasting a couple of seconds. Just when I was thinking of rushing downstairs, the tremors stopped," said Sanjay Kumar, a Chandigarh resident.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Of course, we are friends, but ...: Maldives minister on India relation
Of course, we are friends, but ...: Maldives minister on India relation

The Maldives still considers India a friend, the tourism-dependent country's economic minister has said while defending President Mohamed Muizzu's stand against the presence of "foreign soldiers" in the archipelago nation in the Indian...

Gill's fifty, Tewatia's late cameo prop GT to 199-4 vs Punjab
Gill's fifty, Tewatia's late cameo prop GT to 199-4 vs Punjab

IMAGES from the Indian Premier League match played between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad, on Thursday.

Air defence control gets boost as Army launches 'Project Akashteer'
Air defence control gets boost as Army launches 'Project Akashteer'

A noteworthy aspect of 'Akashteer' is its emphasis on mobility and resilience, a source said.

HC rejects plea seeking removal of Kejriwal as CM
HC rejects plea seeking removal of Kejriwal as CM

The Delhi high court on Thursday refuses to entertain a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking the removal of Arvind Kejriwal as chief minister following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy-linked money...

Flight schedule to normalise in 2-3 days: Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan
Flight schedule to normalise in 2-3 days: Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan

High pilot utilisation, combined with a portion of pilots taking sick leave at the end of March has resulted in the cancellations during the last couple of days, chief executive officer (CEO) of Vistara, Vinod Kannan, said during a...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances