Vistara cancels 26 flights, holds meeting with pilots
April 03, 2024  17:56
Amid flight cancellations due to non-availability of crew, Vistara's top officials on Wednesday held a meeting with pilots where discussions were held on new contracts and rostering issues, according to sources. 

The Tata Group airline cancelled around 26 flights on Wednesday, the sources in the know said. 

With a section of pilots reporting sick to protest against the revised pay structure, Vistara cancelled over 100 flights in the last two days and aviation regulator DGCA has asked the carrier to submit a daily report on the cancellations and delays. 

The sources said top officials of Vistara, including CEO Vinod Kannan, held a virtual meeting with pilots to discuss their problems. 

Officials of human resources among other departments attended the meeting. 

There was no official statement from Vistara on the meeting with the pilots. 

Flight operations are returning to normalcy and the number of flights cancellations has come down, the sources said. 

On issues related to rostering and stretched working hours, the airline officials have assured the pilots that they will be sorted out by May, the sources said. -- PTI
