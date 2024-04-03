Tiger trapped in well in Kerala, rescued





The tiger which was found trapped in the well early in the morning by locals was rescued from it around 2 pm after a several hours long operation, forest officials said.





The young feline was shifted on to an elevated platform, covered with a net and after being pulled up nearly to the top, it was sedated and then brought out of the well, a forest official said, giving details of the operation.





"It is presently under observation," the official said.





A family living in the area found the tiger in the well when they went to check why water could not be pumped into the overhead tank from the well. -- PTI

