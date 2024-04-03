Tiger trapped in well in Kerala, rescued

Tiger trapped in well in Kerala, rescuedApril 03, 2024 20:19
File image
A tiger found trapped in a well in a residential area near Kalpetta in this district on Wednesday morning was rescued and is presently under observation, forest officials said.
The tiger which was found trapped in the well early in the morning by locals was rescued from it around 2 pm after a several hours long operation, forest officials said.
The young feline was shifted on to an elevated platform, covered with a net and after being pulled up nearly to the top, it was sedated and then brought out of the well, a forest official said, giving details of the operation.
"It is presently under observation," the official said.
A family living in the area found the tiger in the well when they went to check why water could not be pumped into the overhead tank from the well. -- PTI
