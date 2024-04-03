RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Three ex-convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination return to Sri Lanka
April 03, 2024  11:04
Nalini Sriharan with Murugan
Nalini Sriharan with Murugan
Three ex-convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, all of them Sri Lankans, returned to their home country on Wednesday. Murugan alias Sriharan, Jayakumar and Robert Payas left by a Sri Lankan carrier, officials said. 

 They were among the seven convicts in the case freed by the Supreme Court in November 2022. Post their release, they were lodged in a special camp in Tiruchirappalli. They arrived in Chennai last night and left for Colombo today. 

 The Tamil Nadu government had earlier informed the Madras High Court they could travel back home once the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) issued a deportation order. The Sri Lankan High Commission here had earlier issued them travel documents to return home.
