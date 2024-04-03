RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


The formidable woman Rahul Gandhi will face in Wayanad
April 03, 2024  11:39
CPI candidate from Wayanad, Annie Raja files her nomination. She will face Congress party's sitting MP and candidate Rahul Gandhi from the constituency. 

Annie Raja says, "I am not here to examine whether Rahul Gandhi is afraid or UDF is afraid. I am here as a Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate to go to the people and understand what they expect from me. We have been doing this for more than a month. In my interaction with people, what I understand is that people are really disappointed because they are going through a very difficult situation because of the human-animal conflict or night travel curfew -- whatever may be... They are very disappointed with the performance of the sitting MP... With the interaction with the people, I understand that he has taken the people for granted."
