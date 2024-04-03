The alternative to Mr Narendra Modi is...

"Yet again a journalist has asked me to identify an individual who is the alternative to Mr Modi. The question is irrelevant in the Parliamentary system. We are not electing an individual (as In a presidential system), but a party, or coalition of parties, that represents a set of principles and convictions that are invaluable to preserve India's diversity, pluralism and inclusive growth.

"The alternative to Mr Modi is a group of experienced, capable and diverse Indian leaders who will be responsive to people's problems and not driven by individual ego. Which specific person they will choose to be Prime Minister is a secondary consideration. Protecting our democracy and diversity comes first."

For those asking if not Modi then who, here's what Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has to say: