RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
The alternative to Mr Narendra Modi is...
April 03, 2024  09:39
image
For those asking if not Modi then who, here's what Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has to say:
"Yet again a journalist has asked me to identify an individual who is the alternative to Mr Modi. The question is irrelevant in the Parliamentary system. We are not electing an individual (as In a presidential system), but a party, or coalition of parties, that represents a set of principles and convictions that are invaluable to preserve India's diversity, pluralism and inclusive growth. 
"The alternative to Mr Modi is a group of experienced, capable and diverse Indian leaders who will be responsive to people's problems and not driven by individual ego. Which specific person they will choose to be Prime Minister is a secondary consideration. Protecting our democracy and diversity comes first."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

1 dead, over 50 injured after powerful earthquake hits Taiwan
1 dead, over 50 injured after powerful earthquake hits Taiwan

A tsunami warning issued for Miyakojima and Okinawa islands in Japan following the earthquakehas been downgraded from a warning to an advisory, CNN reported citing Japan's Meteorological Agency.

Ready For April's OTT Shows?
Ready For April's OTT Shows?

So far, only one major series and another original film have been announced for release. Rest are all digital releases of films that have already arrived in theatres.

'Modi Fatigue Has Set In'
'Modi Fatigue Has Set In'

'Modigate is snowballing into a huge thing with the electorate. The BJP is in for huge punishment by the electorate.'

Mayank Yadav's secret revealed: How to bowl quick
Mayank Yadav's secret revealed: How to bowl quick

With back-to-back player of the match performances in his debut season, the 21-year-old has emerged as the find of season.

Pragya's Love Language Is...
Pragya's Love Language Is...

The actor is committed to bold, vibrant colours.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances