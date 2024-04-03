RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Smriti Irani becomes voter of Amethi Lok Sabha seat, fulfils promise to people
April 03, 2024  18:33
Fulfilling a promise made to the people here of establishing family ties with her constituency, Union minister Smriti Irani has become a voter of Amethi. 

According to the MP's representative Vijay Gupta, Irani applied for becoming a voter after getting a house for herself here in Medan Mawai village of Gauriganj. 

She is now a voter of the village, he said. Irani considers Amethi as her family. 

She has built his residence here to live among the Amethi family, he said. 

With the construction of the house, she had started the process of making herself a voter from Amethi. 

The formalities have been completed now, Gupta said. 

Irani, who is the Union women and child development and minority welfare minister, has become a voter of booth number 347 in Medan Mawai village of Gauriganj assembly seat which falls under the Amethi parliamentary constituency, he said. 

Irani entered her newly-constructed house in Maidan Mawai village on February 22, 2024. -- PTI
