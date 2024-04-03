Shahabuddin's wife keen to contest from Siwan

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Hena Sahab, the wife of Bihar's late bahubali (strongman), Mohammad Shahabuddin, targeted RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav today, alleging that she and her family were ignored by the party.





She is reportedly keen to contest elections as an independent candidate, from Siwan, once the stronghold of her husband.





"Mere pati Mohammad Shahabuddin ne jis party ko sichne ka kam liya, zameen se aasman tak pahuchane ka kam kiya, unke nahi rahne par aaj un logo ne mujhe ignore kar diya. My husband built the party and took it to great heights, but that very party is ignoring me," she said.





She further said Siwan is her home and the land of her husband who worked for its people and development, a statement seen as a clear message to Lalu Prasad Yadav.





RJD got Siwan seat in the seat-sharing formula of the Opposition Mahagathbandhan. Sources in RJD said that Lalu is likely to nominate senior party leader and former Bihar Assembly Speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary as the candidate from Siwan.





Shahabuddin, a criminal-turned-politician, who succumbed to COVID-19 in May 1, 2021, was a former RJD MP from Siwan, and was serving a life sentence for murder at Tihar jail.





Hena Shahab has unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha polls thrice from Siwan after her husband was jailed.





Most of the 63 criminal cases against Shahabuddin -- including murder, extortion and kidnapping -- were registered when RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi ruled Bihar.





-- MI Khan/Patna