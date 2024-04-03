RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sanjay Singh's wife furnishes bail bond for Rs 2L
April 03, 2024  11:20
image
Delhi Excise policy case: Counsel for AAP MP Sanjay Singh said that he is an MP and there is no flight risk. Special counsel for the Enforcement Directorate said that there is a condition by the Supreme Court that Sanjay Singh will not speak to the media regarding this case. 

Counsel for AAP MP Sanjay Singh urged the court to not impose conditions of prior permission before leaving Delhi-NCR. He said that he is a political leader and it is election time. The court said that he would furnish his itinerary before leaving Delhi-NCR.

The Court granted bail to AAP MP Sanjay Singh on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 2 Lakh and one surety of the same amount. Sanjay Singh's wife has furnished the surety bond.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to AAP leader Sanjay Singh in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy irregularities case. The court order came after the ED chose not to oppose Sanjay Singh's bail plea. 

 After getting bail, the AAP leader was admitted to Delhi's Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences Hospital for a routine checkup. Singh's mother and son arrived at the hospital on Wednesday to meet him. 

 Talking to ANI, Singh's wife, Anita, said that there will be no celebration until the other AAP leaders were also released from jail.
