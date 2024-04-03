RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sanjay Singh will visit temple after release: Wife
April 03, 2024  10:19
Sanjay Singh's wife says her husband is expected to be released by 3 pm
After Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to AAP leader Sanjay Singh, his advocate Rishikesh Kumar said that they wanted Singh to be released today only but procedural things led to the delay. 

Kumar hoped for legal formalities to be completed by Wednesday morning. "We wanted him to be released today (Tuesday) but procedural things need to be completed...The Supreme Court order has not been uploaded yet. That order needs to be presented in the trial court...It appears that the procedure of submitting the surety will be completed at 10 am," said Kumar. 

Anita Singh, wife of the AAP MP says, "He (Sanjay Singh) was admitted to ILBS hospital yesterday for his routine checkup and yesterday we came to know that he has got bail, so today he will be discharged from the hospital. After that, he will go to Tihar. He will be released by 2-3 pm. After that, we will go to the temple to thank God. I also thank the judiciary for granting bail and hope that my elder brothers Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain will also get bail soon..." 

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to AAP leader Sanjay Singh in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy irregularities case. The court order came after the ED chose not to oppose Sanjay Singh's bail plea. A bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna directed the release of Sanjay Singh on bail during the pendency of trial in a money laundering case relating to excise policy irregularities. 

The Enforcement Directorate informed the SC that the agency has no objection to Sanjay Singh getting bail. The ED response came after the court sought to know from the investigating agency whether it needed further custody of AAP leader Sanjay Singh in the excise policy case. 

 The court observed that Sanjay Singh had spent six months in jail. The Supreme Court clarified that Sanjay Singh will be released on terms and conditions to be fixed by the trial court. The court also made it clear that concession shall not be cited as precedent.
