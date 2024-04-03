Raj govt teacher held for appearing as dummy candidate in recruitment exams





Roshan Lal Meena -- posted at a government school in Dausa district -- had appeared as a dummy candidate in 16 state and four central government recruitment exams, deputy inspector general (Special Operations Group) Anil Paris Deshmukh said.





The accused had appeared as a dummy candidate for more than 20 candidates, some of whom are currently serving in the government, he said.





Deshmukh added that Meena appeared as a dummy candidate before getting into government service himself. -- PTI

The Rajasthan police's Special Operations Group has arrested a government school teacher for allegedly appearing as a dummy candidate in recruitment exams, a top official said on Wednesday.