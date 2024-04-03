RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rahul chose Wayanad due to minorities: BJP
April 03, 2024  15:51
Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday charged former Congress president Rahul Gandhi with having "run away from Amethi", Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh after his defeat at the hands of Union minister Smriti Irani. 

 Gandhi lost to Irani in the 2019 Lok Sabha election in Amethi constituency. Addressing a press conference in Patna, Prasad also alleged that Gandhi has shifted base to Wayanad, "because of heavy concentration of Muslims and Christians" in the Kerala constituency, but claimed, "he is in for a tough fight there too". 

 "Why has Rahul Gandhi run away from Amethi? He has won from there. Earlier, the seat had been represented by his father and late uncle Sanjay Gandhi. He should have had the courage to enter the fight", said the BJP leader. 

 Notably, while the BJP has announced that Irani will be seeking re-election from Amethi, the Congress is yet to declare its candidate for the seat, fuelling speculations that Gandhi might be reluctant this time, having tasted defeat in the 2019 general elections. 

 Prasad added, "You know why Rahul Gandhi chose Wayanad? It is because there is a heavy concentration of Muslims and Christians..... but there are surveys that suggest he is in for a tough fight this time". -- PTI
